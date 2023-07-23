July 23 (Reuters) -

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Sunday said Pierre Breber, vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from Chevron in 2024 and named current chief technical officer Eimear Bonner as his successor from March 1, 2024.

Chevron's independent directors waived the company's mandatory retirement age of 65 for its chairman and chief executive officer, Mike Wirth, who will turn 63 later this year, the company said. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)