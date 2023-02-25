Advanced search
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:16 2023-02-24 pm EST
162.41 USD   +0.30%
02/25Chevron : at CERAWeek 2023
PU
02/25Eni-chartered cargo of Venezuelan crude departs for Europe
RE
02/25Oman's Abraj signs oil drilling and extraction deal with Chevron, Kuwait Gulf Oil Company 
RE
Chevron : at CERAWeek 2023

02/25/2023 | 07:41pm EST
chevron at CERAWeek 2023
advancing energy progress

We're joining policymakers, thought leaders and innovators at CERAWeek 2023 in Houston, Texas, to explore the theme Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security.

Hear leaders from across our business share how Chevron is advancing energy progress and leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world.

our featured leaders

mike wirth

chairman of the board and chief executive officer

mark nelson

vice chairman and executive vice president, strategy, policy & development

eimear bonner

president, chevron technology center

jim gable

president, chevron technology ventures and vice president, innovation

jeff gustavson

president, chevron new energies

barbara harrison

vice president, offsets and emerging, chevron new energies

austin knight

vice president, hydrogen

balaji krishnamurthy

vice president, chevron strategy & sustainability

colin parfitt

vice president, midstream

chris powers

vice president, carbon capture, utilization and storage
Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2023 00:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 215 B - -
Net income 2023 28 817 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 310 B 310 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 77,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 162,41 $
Average target price 192,07 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.52%309 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.81%128 276
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 968
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.78%67 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%62 587
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.99%53 429