Chevron : at CERAWeek 2023
chevron at CERAWeek 2023
advancing energy progress
We're joining policymakers, thought leaders and innovators at CERAWeek 2023 in Houston, Texas, to explore the theme Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security.
Hear leaders from across our business share how Chevron is advancing energy progress and leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world.
our featured leaders
mike wirth
chairman of the board and chief executive officer
mark nelson
vice chairman and executive vice president, strategy, policy & development
eimear bonner
president, chevron technology center
jim gable
president, chevron technology ventures and vice president, innovation
jeff gustavson
president, chevron new energies
barbara harrison
vice president, offsets and emerging, chevron new energies
austin knight
vice president, hydrogen
balaji krishnamurthy
vice president, chevron strategy & sustainability
colin parfitt
vice president, midstream
chris powers
vice president, carbon capture, utilization and storage
Disclaimer
Chevron Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2023 00:40:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
