chevron at LNG2023
delivering affordable, reliable,
ever-cleaner energy

From July 10-13, we're joining industry leaders at LNG2023 in Vancouver, Canada, to discuss the critical role of natural gas in a lower carbon future.

Our leaders will share how Chevron is safely delivering the affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy the world relies on today while leveraging our strengths to advance energy progress.

what is LNG?
Learn how we safely and efficiently transport liquefied natural gas.
our featured leaders

nigel hearne

Executive Vice President,
Oil, Products and Gas

john kuehn

President,
Supply & Trading

freeman shaheen

President,
Global Gas

austin knight

Vice President,
Hydrogen

eduardo martinez aeschilmann

Senior Manager,
Global Value Chain Strategy

advancing a lower carbon future

We believe the future of energy is lower carbon, and that energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous world. As a leading global energy company, we're taking action to lower the carbon intensity of our natural gas operations. Learn about some of the steps we're taking below.

chevron delivers first offset paired LNG cargo

global carbon capture utilization and storage helps lower carbon intensity

independent analysis recognizes environmental excellence

keeping methane where it belongs

