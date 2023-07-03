chevron at LNG2023

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.
ever-cleaner energy
From July 10-13, we're joining industry leaders at LNG2023 in Vancouver, Canada, to discuss the critical role of natural gas in a lower carbon future.
Our leaders will share how Chevron is safely delivering the affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy the world relies on today while leveraging our strengths to advance energy progress.
nigel hearne
Executive Vice President,
Oil, Products and Gas
john kuehn
President,
Supply & Trading
freeman shaheen
President,
Global Gas
austin knight
Vice President,
Hydrogen
eduardo martinez aeschilmann
Senior Manager,
Global Value Chain Strategy
We believe the future of energy is lower carbon, and that energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous world. As a leading global energy company, we're taking action to lower the carbon intensity of our natural gas operations. Learn about some of the steps we're taking below.
chevron delivers first offset paired LNG cargo
global carbon capture utilization and storage helps lower carbon intensity
independent analysis recognizes environmental excellence
keeping methane where it belongs
