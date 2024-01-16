HOUSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

U.S. oil major Chevron has made no “fundamental changes” to its shipping routes as the Iran-allied Houthi militia threatens to expand its attacks in the Red Sea to include U.S. ships, CEO Mike Wirth told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

The company is working with naval authorities in the U.S. and Middle East to move its cargoes through the region, Wirth said during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Houthi militia threats come in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen. Disruptions in the Red Sea will push up prices of consumer goods, an executive from port and freight operator DP World said on Tuesday as a missile struck another vessel in the region. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Marguerita Choy)