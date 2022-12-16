Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-12-16 pm EST
167.59 USD   -2.02%
12:16pChevron in Talks to Develop Oil Block in Cameroon
DJ
03:51aChevron Unit Leads $318 Million Funding Round for Carbon Capture Tech Firm Svante
MT
12/15Earthquake adds new hurdle to slowing Texas oil output gains
RE
Summary 
Summary

Chevron in Talks to Develop Oil Block in Cameroon

12/16/2022 | 12:16pm EST
By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


Chevron Corp. is in talks with the Cameroon government to exploit an oil block in the country's Douala/Kribi-Campo basin.

Discussions have been continuing for some time between the U.S. energy major and Cameroon's state-run oil manager National Hydrocarbons Corp., according to Clay Neff, president of exploration and production for Chevron Africa and Latin America.

"We are in discussions with the Cameroonian government to move forward with the development of this block," Mr. Neff said.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.08 Delayed Quote.4.48%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.99% 167.6 Delayed Quote.46.85%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.70% 449.95 Real-time Quote.-15.30%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.76% 149.16 Real-time Quote.-14.15%
WTI -2.28% 74.428 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 239 B - -
Net income 2022 37 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 331 B 331 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 171,04 $
Average target price 189,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.85%330 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.37%140 245
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.55%74 381
CNOOC LIMITED24.41%61 123
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.01%60 301
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION119.66%57 215