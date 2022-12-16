Chevron in Talks to Develop Oil Block in Cameroon

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Chevron Corp. is in talks with the Cameroon government to exploit an oil block in the country's Douala/Kribi-Campo basin.

Discussions have been continuing for some time between the U.S. energy major and Cameroon's state-run oil manager National Hydrocarbons Corp., according to Clay Neff, president of exploration and production for Chevron Africa and Latin America.

"We are in discussions with the Cameroonian government to move forward with the development of this block," Mr. Neff said.

