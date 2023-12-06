Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp said on Wednesday that it expects 2024 capital expenditure between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion in 2024, a 11% increased compared to this year.

The company expects total capital expenditures to rise to between $19 billion and $22 billion following the proposed acquisition of U.S. rival Hess Corp closes next year.

Of the total, about $5 billion will be devoted to its fast-growing Permian shale production operation, and another $1.5 billion on other shale and tight oil business.

The increases reflect its acquisition of PDC Energy earlier this year. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Sabrina Vale in Houston; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)