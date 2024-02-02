Chevron: net income down sharply in Q4

Chevron reports net income, group share, of $2,259 million for Q4 2023, a figure almost divided by three compared with the same period a year earlier ($6,353 million).



EPS was thus $1.22 compared with $3.33 in Q4 2022.

Quarterly sales were also down sharply, with Q4 sales of $47.18 billion compared with $56.47 billion a year earlier.



For the full year, Chevron reports net income, group share of $21,369 million, compared with $35,465 million in 2022.

Sales for 2023 amounted to $200.9 billion, compared with $246.2 billion in 2022.



Mike Wirth, Chevron's Chief Executive Officer, prefers to note that in 2023, the company returned more cash to shareholders than ever before: $26 billion for the year, up 18% on the record figure for 2022.



