CHEVRON CORPORATION

Chevron on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

03/15/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Chevron Corporation (CVX) is currently at $157.32, down $9.40 or 5.64%


--Would be lowest close since March 3, 2022, when it closed at $156.22

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.41%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.95% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 11.98%

--Up 9.25% month-to-date

--Up 34.06% year-to-date

--Down 7.95% from its all-time closing high of $170.90 on March 11, 2022

--Up 46.15% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2021), when it closed at $107.64

--Down 7.95% from its 52-week closing high of $170.90 on March 11, 2022

--Up 66.85% from its 52-week closing low of $94.29 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $156.92; lowest intraday level since March 7, 2022, when it hit $155.72

--Down 5.88% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.67%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 61.95 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 10:12:24 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1029ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -5.51% 157.58 Delayed Quote.42.07%
WTI -6.50% 94.865 Delayed Quote.42.12%
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
10:30aChevron on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies to vote on climate proposals
RE
03/14Chevron set to trade Venezuelan oil if U.S. relaxes sanctions -sources
RE
03/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Focus on the Fed, peace talks
03/14Chevron Downgraded to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley, Price Target Kept ..
MT
03/14ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Chevron, Ocado, Occidental Petroleum, Tyson Foods, Unilver...
03/14NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/11Venezuela could add 400,000 bpd to oil output if U.S. approves licenses -petroleum cham..
RE
03/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $184 from $150, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
03/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's roller coaster week continues
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 206 B - -
Net income 2022 24 331 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 871 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 325 B 325 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 42 595
Free-Float 79,1%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 166,72 $
Average target price 161,93 $
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION42.07%324 696
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33.81%346 647
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.14%201 149
BP PLC7.87%90 145
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-5.51%72 917
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.24.55%44 219