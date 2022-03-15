Chevron on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is currently at $157.32, down $9.40 or 5.64%

--Would be lowest close since March 3, 2022, when it closed at $156.22

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.41%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.95% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 11.98%

--Up 9.25% month-to-date

--Up 34.06% year-to-date

--Down 7.95% from its all-time closing high of $170.90 on March 11, 2022

--Up 46.15% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2021), when it closed at $107.64

--Down 7.95% from its 52-week closing high of $170.90 on March 11, 2022

--Up 66.85% from its 52-week closing low of $94.29 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $156.92; lowest intraday level since March 7, 2022, when it hit $155.72

--Down 5.88% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.67%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 61.95 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:12:24 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1029ET