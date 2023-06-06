Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:10 2023-06-05 pm EDT
155.51 USD   -0.48%
04:13aChevron produces first gas from Gorgon Stage 2 development off Western Australia
RE
06/05Congo finalising agreement with Angola and Chevron over oil block - minister
RE
06/05Congo, angola near agreement over offshore block 14 that would s…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron produces first gas from Gorgon Stage 2 development off Western Australia

06/06/2023 | 04:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. government grants six-month license allowing Chevron to boost oil output in Venezuela

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chevron said on Tuesday it has started producing gas from the Gorgon Stage 2 development project off the coast of Western Australia.

The development expands the existing subsea gas gathering network of the Gorgon Project, which exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers across Asia and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market, said Chevron in a statement.

The statement added that Gorgon's Stage 2 development involved the installation of 11 additional wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io fields and accompanying offshore production pipelines and subsea structures to maintain feed gas supply for the project's gas processing facilities on Barrow Island.

Chevron is a 47% owner and operator of the Gorgon LNG project. It is also co-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, Shell and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.48% 155.51 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 1.46% 1703 Delayed Quote.23.24%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.44% 105.29 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD. 0.47% 2242.5 Delayed Quote.4.79%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.49% 104.551 Real-time Quote.-51.46%
SHELL PLC -1.58% 2245.5 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -1.45% 495.7 Delayed Quote.5.67%
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD. 2.68% 3147 Delayed Quote.18.57%
TOPIX INDEX 0.74% 2236.28 Delayed Quote.17.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 204 B - -
Net income 2023 25 415 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 295 B 295 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 155,51 $
Average target price 186,48 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.94%294 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.26%123 511
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%76 999
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.59%65 299
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%60 777
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.24%52 970
