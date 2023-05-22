Advanced search
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:11:06 2023-05-22 am EDT
154.30 USD   -0.60%
08:07aChevron corp (not 'pdc energy inc')- deal expected to…
RE
08:07aChevron corp (not 'pdc energy inc')- proposed deal for…
RE
08:06aChevron to buy PDC Energy for $7.6 billion
RE
Chevron to buy PDC Energy for $7.6 billion

05/22/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Monday it would acquire PDC Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction for $7.6 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.79% 155.23 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
PDC ENERGY, INC. 0.25% 65.12 Delayed Quote.2.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 205 B - -
Net income 2023 25 707 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 294 B 294 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 155,23 $
Average target price 188,23 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.52%294 106
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.05%124 152
CNOOC LIMITED28.06%81 006
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.53%67 019
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.49%62 519
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-6.13%52 729
