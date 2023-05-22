Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Chevron Corporation
News
Summary
CVX
US1667641005
CHEVRON CORPORATION
(CVX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
08:11:06 2023-05-22 am EDT
154.30
USD
-0.60%
08:07a
Chevron corp (not 'pdc energy inc')- deal expected to…
RE
08:07a
Chevron corp (not 'pdc energy inc')- proposed deal for…
RE
08:06a
Chevron to buy PDC Energy for $7.6 billion
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds
Chevron to buy PDC Energy for $7.6 billion
05/22/2023 | 08:06am EDT
(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Monday it would acquire PDC Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction for $7.6 billion, including debt.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION
0.79%
155.23
-13.52%
PDC ENERGY, INC.
0.25%
65.12
2.58%
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
08:07a
Chevron corp (not 'pdc energy inc')- deal expected to…
RE
08:07a
Chevron corp (not 'pdc energy inc')- proposed deal for…
RE
08:06a
Chevron to buy PDC Energy for $7.6 billion
RE
08:01a
Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire PDC Energy
BU
12:16a
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/19
Chevron : Retired VP reflects on storied career
PU
05/19
Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Chevron to $196 From $206, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/19
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/18
New Mexico's oil output gains top Texas in 2022, delivering half of US growth
RE
05/18
Analysis-Shell faces tense shareholder meeting as profits and climate collide
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
05/19
Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Chevron to $196 From $206, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/12
Tudor Pickering Cuts Chevron's Price Target to $173 From $185, Hold Rating Kept
MT
05/01
Truist Adjusts Price Target on Chevron to $190 From $193, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
205 B
-
-
Net income 2023
25 707 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
6 504 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
11,9x
Yield 2023
3,89%
Capitalization
294 B
294 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,46x
EV / Sales 2024
1,47x
Nbr of Employees
43 846
Free-Float
76,8%
More Financials
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
155,23 $
Average target price
188,23 $
Spread / Average Target
21,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth
President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish
President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber
Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner
Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION
-13.52%
294 106
CONOCOPHILLIPS
-13.05%
124 152
CNOOC LIMITED
28.06%
81 006
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
-11.53%
67 019
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2.49%
62 519
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
-6.13%
52 729
More Results
