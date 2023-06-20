Energy everywhere: renewable diesel

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

Energy can be found almost everywhere, including in soybeans and used cooking oil.

We're working to scale our biofeedstocks business to produce biofuels like renewable diesel, which can help lower the carbon intensity of the transportation industry.

"I'm working here at Chevron to turn vegetable oil, like soy, into renewable diesel fuel that can be used to power cars and trucks," said Meir Hasbani, avid surfer and skier, and Chevron's biofuels program manager.