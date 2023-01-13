Explainer: what is the permian basin?

our operationsexplainer: what is the permian basin?
Inspecting instruments at a central gathering facility near Pecos, Texas, in the Permian Basin.
The Permian Basin is an energy-rich depression in the earth's crust that spans parts of West Texas and New Mexico. How rich? It accounts for nearly 40% of the oil production and 15% of the natural gas production in the United States.
At approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, this shale basin is larger than the entire state of Florida. Chevron, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the region, owns approximately 2.2 million net acres in the region
good geology
Unique rock characteristics make the Permian Basin one of the most prolific fields in the world.
Its geology enables a single well to produce oil and natural gas from several layers of rock in different geological zones. This multiplies the basin's natural resource potential.
The Permian Basin is the second-largest shale gas producing region in the US. Natural gas production there reached a record high of 16.7 billion cubic feet per day in 2021.
technology's role
Advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling technologies have accelerated production in the Permian Basin. The number of horizontal wells in the region grew from 350 in 2010 to 4,524 in 2021.
