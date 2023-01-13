Explainer: what is the permian basin?

The Permian Basin is an energy-rich depression in the earth's crust that spans parts of West Texas and New Mexico. How rich? It accounts for nearly 40% of the oil production and 15% of the natural gas production in the United States.

At approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, this shale basin is larger than the entire state of Florida. Chevron, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the region, owns approximately 2.2 million net acres in the region