Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51:07 2023-04-17 pm EDT
170.99 USD   -0.84%
01:18pExplainer : where can we safely and permanently store carbon dioxide?
PU
08:07aChevron Road Trip Demonstrates Renewable Gasoline Blend
BU
05:58aIndonesia Q1 oil, gas lifting improves but below govt target
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer: where can we safely and permanently store carbon dioxide?

04/17/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
close

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

emissions solutionsexplainer: where can we safely and permanently store carbon dioxide?

2 min read | april 17, 2023

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is an important part of lowering the carbon intensity of our own operations and those of major industries. Captured carbon is stored permanently underground to keep it from reaching the atmosphere.

When we talk about underground storage, we look closely at the geology of the area to find an ideal place to keep the carbon dioxide (CO2).

why it matters

Keeping CO2 out of the atmosphere and permanently stored underground can be a significant factor in achieving the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, large-scale CCS technologies are instrumental in achieving such goals.

how it works

We look for specific characteristics in a carbon storage site, such as whether it's cost-effective to inject CO2, our confidence in the geology to contain it, and our ability to monitor it. When we look for high-quality, permanent storage sites, here are a few factors that make the cut:

  • A minimum depth of 800 meters: At this depth, the CO2 compresses into a denser, "supercritical" fluid. We can store many times more CO2 in the same amount of space because of the increased density.
  • Reservoirs and pores: We look for thick reservoirs with lots of granular fragments and a high capacity for flow, such as sands from ancient, buried beaches. The CO2 flows between the grains in what is known as pore space and becomes trapped there.
  • Impermeable caprock: This naturally occurring barrier is a thick sequence of rocks with low or no flow capacity that covers the top of the reservoir. This "caprock" prevents the CO2 from migrating up and out of the reservoir rock and leaves it permanently trapped deep underground.
knowing where to go

Finding the best-quality sites for carbon storage takes a team of experts with extensive subsurface experience. Chevron has decades of experience in CCS.

"We're really one of the few companies that have the subsurface expertise and technical capabilities to identify, screen, characterize and ultimately develop, operate and monitor a storage project," said Mark Korte-Nahabedian, a geologist and Chevron's lower carbon coordinator for our San Joaquin Valley, California, operations.

Drawing on this depth of experience, we plan and model how a storage site will perform and verify that the CO2 will stay in place long after we've stopped injection. These robust plans help us advance a lower carbon future.

topics covered
chevron email updates

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news & updates.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 17:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
01:18pExplainer : where can we safely and permanently store carbon dioxide?
PU
08:07aChevron Road Trip Demonstrates Renewable Gasoline Blend
BU
05:58aIndonesia Q1 oil, gas lifting improves but below govt target
RE
04/14Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Chevron to $208 From $212, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
04/14BP Investors Urged to Reject Climate Resolution
MT
04/14North American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
04/14Two advisories recommend BP investors oppose activist climate resolution
RE
04/14Caspian Pipeline Consortium resumes oil exports from Black Sea terminal
RE
04/13Exxon CEO's pay rose 52% in 2022, highest among oil peers
RE
04/13Still not getting any clearer
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 204 B - -
Net income 2023 26 349 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 327 B 327 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 172,44 $
Average target price 191,04 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-3.93%326 712
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.05%131 489
CNOOC LIMITED26.45%76 471
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-6.11%71 480
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.19%68 101
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.37%57 910
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer