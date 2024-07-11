--The Federal Trade Commission plans to delay its decision to block Chevron's $53 billion takeover of Hess until an arbitration case involving Exxon Mobil is settled, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
--Exxon claims to have a right of first refusal over Hess's biggest asset in Guyana, and its case will likely extend into the fourth quarter, the report said.
--The FTC will announce its decision when that arbitration is finished, dealing another blow to the embattled merger, Bloomberg said.
--Chevron and the FTC declined to comment in the article.
