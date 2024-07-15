--Former Chevron Chairman and CEO Kenneth T. Derr, who led the company between 1989 and 1999, died on Friday shortly before his 88th birthday, Reuters reported the company as saying Monday.

--Under Derr's leadership, Chevron entered a partnership in Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field, signed partnerships in Africa and re-entered Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, Reuters reported.

--He retired in 1999 after a 40-year career, Reuters reported.

Full article at https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-chevron-ceo-kenneth-derr-dies-87-2024-07-15/

