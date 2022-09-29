Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chevron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-29 pm EDT
144.77 USD   -0.69%
05:19pFreeWire to Provide EV Charging Equipment for Chevron, Texaco Stations
DJ
05:07pFreeWire Technologies to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment at Chevron Branded Stations
MT
01:35pChevron Sells California HQ To Sunset Development For Undisclosed Sum
MT
FreeWire to Provide EV Charging Equipment for Chevron, Texaco Stations

09/29/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


FreeWire Technologies is launching a program to make battery-integrated, electric-vehicle charging equipment available to Chevron Corp. gas stations.

FreeWire's fully integrated Boost Charger will allow electric vehicles to get 200 miles of range in 15 minutes, it said. FreeWire Chief Executive Arcady Sosinov said the charging stations will help Chevron unlock a new customer base by catering to the EV space.

Both Chevron's company-owned stations as well as its independently owned retailer and marketer stations will benefit from the program, the company said, such as Texaco stations.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1718ET

