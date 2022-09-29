FreeWire to Provide EV Charging Equipment for Chevron, Texaco Stations

By Kathryn Hardison

FreeWire Technologies is launching a program to make battery-integrated, electric-vehicle charging equipment available to Chevron Corp. gas stations.

FreeWire's fully integrated Boost Charger will allow electric vehicles to get 200 miles of range in 15 minutes, it said. FreeWire Chief Executive Arcady Sosinov said the charging stations will help Chevron unlock a new customer base by catering to the EV space.

Both Chevron's company-owned stations as well as its independently owned retailer and marketer stations will benefit from the program, the company said, such as Texaco stations.

