Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hess said on Tuesday that a pre-emption provision does not apply to its proposed $53-billion buyout by Chevron and it remains "fully committed" to the deal.

On Monday, Exxon Mobil said it may preempt Chevron's acquisition of a 30% stake in a giant Guyana oil block, the centerpiece of the deal.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Pooja Desai)