CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
ICE signs deals with oil traders to use Murban for U.S crude sales to Asia

11/10/2020 | 06:05am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Exchange signed memorandums of understanding with Chevron, Trafigura and Occidental Petroleum to use the new Murban oil futures as a price point for U.S. crude sales to Asia, the president of ICE Futures Europe said.

"We're starting to see interest from not just Middle East crude exporters to Asia but we're seeing other firms, particularly those exporting light sweet crude pay attention," Stuart Williams, president of ICE Futures Europe, told the ADIPEC conference on Tuesday.

"We've reached agreement with three key U.S. exporters ... that are exploring the use of Murban to export U.S. barrels."

ICE said in a separate statement on Tuesday it planned to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and trading in Murban crude oil futures contracts on March 29.

Murban futures will be a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on a free on board basis (FOB), complemented by a range of cash settled derivatives, the statement said.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 99 626 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 212 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,0x
Yield 2020 6,48%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 77,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 95,77 $
Last Close Price 79,40 $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brant Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-34.11%152 871
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-28.98%6 060
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-47.40%5 083
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-35.74%4 398
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-55.51%3 632
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-33.14%2 913
