ASTANA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, Chevron-led Tengizchevroil, will complete its expansion six months later than the previously set June 2024 deadline, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Wednesday.

The delay is due to additional work required in order to ensure environmental safety, he told a briefing. The expansion will increase Tengizchevroil's output by 12 million metric tons a year. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)