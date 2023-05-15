Advanced search
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:31 2023-05-15 pm EDT
157.20 USD   +0.37%
05:27pNew management at Venezuela's PDVSA expects to boost oil output, refining
RE
02:02pNew management at Venezuela's PDVSA expects to boost output, refining
RE
11:35aChevron : 30-year journey transforms barren fields to oil-producing supergiant
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
New management at Venezuela's PDVSA expects to boost oil output, refining

05/15/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
CARACAS, May 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state energy company PDVSA's new management expects to boost the country's oil production to 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) by year end while increasing refining and exploration activities, an internal planning document showed.

Venezuela's monthly crude output in April surpassed 800,000 bpd for the first time since December 2021 following a company shake up triggered by an anti-corruption probe that demanded an audit of all its operations, subsidiaries and joint ventures, uncovering some $21 billion in accounts receivable.

A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to reanimate operations has also helped the nation's crude output and exports recover since late last year.

PDVSA's new chief executive, Pedro Tellechea, and a new board of directors this year have reviewed supply contracts and partnerships aiming to cash on pending debt, optimize operations and boost production.

According to a plan presented last week by Tellechea to workers, seen by Reuters on Monday, PDVSA expects to increase crude output by 390,000 bpd by year end, boost gas output by 645 million cubic feet per day (cfd) to 2.27 billion cfd, and ramp up refining by 20% so an extra volume of 90,000 bpd of fuel can be sold domestically.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the plan, which also showed it aims to export about 1 million bpd of crude and fuel and 800,000 tonnes per month of petroleum coke by year end, above the average of 660,000 bpd of crude and fuel and 530,000 tonnes of petroleum coke it has exported so far this year.

One of the key projects to reach these goals is to restart the Petromonagas upgrader next month, which has been out of service since December after a fire, to convert about 80,000 bpd of extra heavy oil into exportable crude.

If it meets its goals, which in the past it has missed repeatedly, PDVSA would be able to pocket $4.2 billion in cashflow this year.

The company also has drafted a plan to drill three exploration wells in the country's western region.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.81% 75.5 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.37% 157.2 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
WTI 1.75% 71.273 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 206 B - -
Net income 2023 25 776 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 76,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 156,62 $
Average target price 188,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.74%296 739
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.74%120 316
CNOOC LIMITED26.45%76 544
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.75%64 580
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%60 887
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.78%52 172
