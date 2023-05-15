New management at Venezuela's PDVSA expects to boost oil output, refining

CARACAS, May 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state energy
company PDVSA's new management expects to boost the country's
oil production to 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) by year end
while increasing refining and exploration activities, an
internal planning document showed.
Venezuela's monthly crude output in April surpassed 800,000
bpd for the first time since December 2021 following a company
shake up triggered by an anti-corruption probe that demanded an
audit of all its operations, subsidiaries and joint ventures,
uncovering some $21 billion in accounts receivable.
A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to reanimate
operations has also helped the nation's crude output and exports
recover since late last year.
PDVSA's new chief executive, Pedro Tellechea, and a new
board of directors this year have reviewed supply contracts and
partnerships aiming to cash on pending debt, optimize operations
and boost production.
According to a plan presented last week by Tellechea to
workers, seen by Reuters on Monday, PDVSA expects to increase
crude output by 390,000 bpd by year end, boost gas output by 645
million cubic feet per day (cfd) to 2.27 billion cfd, and ramp
up refining by 20% so an extra volume of 90,000 bpd of fuel can
be sold domestically.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment on
the plan, which also showed it aims to export about 1 million
bpd of crude and fuel and 800,000 tonnes per month of petroleum
coke by year end, above the average of 660,000 bpd of crude and
fuel and 530,000 tonnes of petroleum coke it has exported so far
this year.
One of the key projects to reach these goals is to restart
the Petromonagas upgrader next month, which has been out of
service since December after a fire, to convert about 80,000 bpd
of extra heavy oil into exportable crude.
If it meets its goals, which in the past it has missed
repeatedly, PDVSA would be able to pocket $4.2 billion in
cashflow this year.
The company also has drafted a plan to drill three
exploration wells in the country's western region.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Marianna Parraga in
Houston; Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)