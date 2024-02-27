Disney's Head of Live-Action Movies to Step Down

Sean Bailey, who has overseen live-action movies for Disney's namesake studio since 2010, will step down. He will be succeeded by David Greenbaum.

Chevron's $53 Billion Deal for Hess in Jeopardy on Possible Exxon Challenge

The Texas oil company has said it could pre-emptively match the price Chevron offered Hess for its 30% stake in a booming oil prospect off Guyana's coast.

Expedia to Reduce Workforce by 9% Amid Transformational Efforts

The online travel company said it has already started to notify the 1,500 employees affected by the restructuring program.

Affinity Equity to Call Bids for Malaysia Hospital

Buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners will start a bidding process in April for the sale of one of Malaysia's largest healthcare providers, which may fetch more than $800 million.

Coles CEO Rejects Supermarket Price-Gouging Allegations

Coles Chief Executive Leah Weckert rejected allegations of price gouging in Australian supermarkets, saying that the sector is a very competitive market.

Woodside Energy Annual Net Profit Falls 74%, Payout Ratio Steady

Woodside Energy reported a 74% fall in annual net profit, in large part driven by impairing assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Australia.

iRobot narrows its loss, but after-hours stock jolt evaporates

Shares of iRobot Corp. initially jumped 10% then cooled in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company posted quarterly results that topped analysts' revenue and earnings estimates.

Zoom's stock jumps 10% on strong results, guidance amid AI push

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s stock surged in extended trading Monday, after the videoconferencing company topped expectations across the board with its financial results and forecasts. The company also authorized a $1.5 billion buyback.

Boeing Efforts to Improve Safety Fall Short, FAA Panel Says

Government and industry experts have completed a review of the plane maker's safety practices after two 737 MAX crashes.

FTC Sues to Block $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Kroger's bid for rival Albertsons, throwing into uncertainty the fate of one of the largest supermarket deals in history.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-24 2115ET