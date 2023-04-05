Nothing but net (zero): LNG shipment reaches milestone

emissions solutionsnothing but net (zero): LNG shipment reaches milestone
2 min read | april 05, 2023
A ship with LNG cargo prepares to depart Barrow Island, Western Australia.
A recently developed method to measure the greenhouse gas emissions of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo is allowing Chevron to fully offset those emissions.
Now that we can better measure the greenhouse gases-from production to delivery-associated with LNG shipments from the Gorgon Project in Western Australia, we can accurately offset those emissions. The result is something once out of reach: a cargo with no net carbon footprint.
the methodology counts
If you know what you're working with, you can take action that makes a difference. Teaming up with QatarEnergy and Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte. Ltd., we agreed to develop a way to measure greenhouse gas emissions associated with LNG. We developed the methodology and tracked the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, cargo load by cargo load.
After we had the methodology down, we were able to accurately measure the Scope 1 and 2 emissions. These emissions come from upstream production, transportation, liquefaction and shipping.
Having a valid measurement then allowed us to pair the shipment with offsets in Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal.
built-in flexibility
Our methodology is designed to be flexible across the LNG value chain, so any producer could use it no matter where their cargoes are from or going.
The new measurement method is expected to help customers understand the different greenhouse gas emissions associated with LNG products they buy.
why it matters
These efforts increase transparency around greenhouse gas emissions and help us lower the carbon intensity of our operations. We are making this methodology available for the industry to measure, report and verify greenhouse gas emissions from LNG.
Laura Kurt, one of Chevron's lead authors on the new methodology to measure these emissions, likened it to the standardized way of measuring calories in food. A consistent method allows the consumer to compare different products with confidence.
"This methodology allows us to get a repeatable and verifiable result. This consistency lets us compare products based on the greenhouse gas emissions it took to make them, like comparing calories on a nutrition label."
laura kurt
air and greenhouse gas specialist
the big picture
Chevron is working to lead in greenhouse gas data transparency, and we are hitting significant milestones in that effort. For instance, we achieved reasonable assurance of 100% of our 2021 reporting year greenhouse gas emissions for our operated assets, the highest level of greenhouse gas data assurance.
