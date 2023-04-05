Nothing but net (zero): LNG shipment reaches milestone

If you know what you're working with, you can take action that makes a difference. Teaming up with QatarEnergy and Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte. Ltd., we agreed to develop a way to measure greenhouse gas emissions associated with LNG. We developed the methodology and tracked the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, cargo load by cargo load.

After we had the methodology down, we were able to accurately measure the Scope 1 and 2 emissions. These emissions come from upstream production, transportation, liquefaction and shipping.

Having a valid measurement then allowed us to pair the shipment with offsets in Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal.