Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chevron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:38 2023-04-05 pm EDT
169.88 USD   +0.50%
04:53pNothing But Net (zero) : LNG shipment reaches milestone
PU
06:36aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/04Venezuela's March oil exports rise on more supertankers, Chevron cargoes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nothing but net (zero): LNG shipment reaches milestone

04/05/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
close

subscribe to our newsletter to receive news and updates.

emissions solutionsnothing but net (zero): LNG shipment reaches milestone

2 min read | april 05, 2023

A ship with LNG cargo prepares to depart Barrow Island, Western Australia.

A recently developed method to measure the greenhouse gas emissions of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo is allowing Chevron to fully offset those emissions.

Now that we can better measure the greenhouse gases-from production to delivery-associated with LNG shipments from the Gorgon Project in Western Australia, we can accurately offset those emissions. The result is something once out of reach: a cargo with no net carbon footprint.

the methodology counts

If you know what you're working with, you can take action that makes a difference. Teaming up with QatarEnergy and Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte. Ltd., we agreed to develop a way to measure greenhouse gas emissions associated with LNG. We developed the methodology and tracked the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, cargo load by cargo load.

After we had the methodology down, we were able to accurately measure the Scope 1 and 2 emissions. These emissions come from upstream production, transportation, liquefaction and shipping.

Having a valid measurement then allowed us to pair the shipment with offsets in Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal.

built-in flexibility

Our methodology is designed to be flexible across the LNG value chain, so any producer could use it no matter where their cargoes are from or going.

The new measurement method is expected to help customers understand the different greenhouse gas emissions associated with LNG products they buy.

why it matters

These efforts increase transparency around greenhouse gas emissions and help us lower the carbon intensity of our operations. We are making this methodology available for the industry to measure, report and verify greenhouse gas emissions from LNG.

Laura Kurt, one of Chevron's lead authors on the new methodology to measure these emissions, likened it to the standardized way of measuring calories in food. A consistent method allows the consumer to compare different products with confidence.

"This methodology allows us to get a repeatable and verifiable result. This consistency lets us compare products based on the greenhouse gas emissions it took to make them, like comparing calories on a nutrition label."

laura kurt

air and greenhouse gas specialist

the big picture
Chevron is working to lead in greenhouse gas data transparency, and we are hitting significant milestones in that effort. For instance, we achieved reasonable assurance of 100% of our 2021 reporting year greenhouse gas emissions for our operated assets, the highest level of greenhouse gas data assurance.
topics covered
chevron email updates

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news & updates.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chevron Corporation published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 20:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHEVRON CORPORATION
04:53pNothing But Net (zero) : LNG shipment reaches milestone
PU
06:36aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/04Venezuela's March oil exports rise on more supertankers, Chevron cargoes
RE
04/04Is the market way too optimistic on rates?
MS
04/04RBC Cuts Price Target on Chevron to $165 From $170, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
04/04BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Chevron to Neutral From Underperform, Price Target is $200
MT
04/04Advisory : Chevron Corporation's 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/04Futures edge higher as tech and growth stocks gain; focus on jobs data
RE
04/04Analyst recommendations: Petrofac, Chevron, Comcast, Servicenow,..
MS
04/04Civitas Resources Appoints Hodge Walker Chief Operating Officer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEVRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 27 374 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 322 B 322 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 169,04 $
Average target price 190,30 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.32%322 304
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.92%129 556
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%74 535
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.64%70 303
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.65%64 922
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.92%58 225
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer