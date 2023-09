Today at 12:02 am

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* OFFSHORE ALLIANCE - OFFSHORE ALLIANCE, LEGENEERING HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON DECOMMISSIONING RATES FOR THEVENARD OFFSHORE DECOMMISSIONING WORKSCOPES

* OFFSHORE ALLIANCE - AGREEMENT WILL SEE MEMBERS LOCK IN A $20 PER HOUR UPLIFT IN THE RATES PREVIOUSLY OFFERED

* OFFSHORE ALLIANCE - LEGENEERING HAVE AGREED TO SIGN ONTO THE OFFSHORE DECOMMISSIONING INDUSTRY STANDARD EBA

* OFFSHORE ALLIANCE - LEGENEERING HAVE AGREED TO ALIGNING ALL OFFSHORE MAINTENANCE RATES, CONDITIONS WITH UNION NEGOTIATED EBA FOR THE WOODSIDE FPSO'S