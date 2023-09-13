This isn't our first foray into geothermal energy. Previously, we had conventional geothermal assets that required discovering exact locations with ideal conditions-heat, fluid to carry the heat and permeability, so the heat has a path to travel back to the surface. These are typically places like hot springs and geysers.

Our current pursuits are focused on novel geothermal technologies that don't limit us by geology or sub-surface conditions. These new technologies allow us to access the Earth's heat without the need for ideal locations or conditions. With the novel geothermal technologies, such as advanced closed loop and enhanced geothermal, we can simulate the right conditions, allowing us to harness the Earth's heat from almost anywhere closer to the customer.

We also continue to work with conventional methods. They can still be valuable in the right locations and provide lower carbon solutions. Our plan is to use the right technology based on the specific needs and conditions of the site.