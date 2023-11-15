NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TSLA, CVX, THRX, CYBN, and NXU.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. TSLA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TSLA&prnumber=111520234
  2. CVX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CVX&prnumber=111520234
  3. THRX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=THRX&prnumber=111520234
  4. CYBN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CYBN&prnumber=111520234
  5. NXU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NXU&prnumber=111520234

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-tesla-inc-chevron-theseus-pharmaceuticals-cybin-inc-or-nxu-inc-301989123.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver