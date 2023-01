13:47 ET -- Chevron Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The energy company reported record earnings of $35.5 billion in 2022, up from the $15.6 billion reported in 2021. Chevron also said its board approved a $75 billion share repurchase program. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

