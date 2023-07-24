10:10 a.m. ET -- Chevron is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Chevron's board of directors is waiving the company's fixed retirement age for Chief Executive Mike Wirth, allowing him to remain CEO for a longer period as it weighs its C-suite strategy. Chevron also said on Sunday it banked a $6 billion profit in the second quarter, about 6% higher than analysts expected, according to FactSet. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)
