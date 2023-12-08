1450 ET -- Chevron is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Chevron's $53 billion proposed deal to buy Hess. A Chevron spokesman said the company will respond to an FTC request for information "in a timely manner to advance a successful close of the transaction." On Thursday, Chevron announced a $16 billion capital expenditure budget for 2024. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)
12-08-23 1506ET