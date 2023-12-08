Chevron Corporation is one of the world leading oil and gas groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution (73.1%): at the end of 2022, owned 8 refineries (2.6 million barrels of products sold per day) and a network of 13,800 service stations under the brands Chevron, Texaco, and Caltex throughout the world. The group is also involved in oil and natural gas transportation and production of petrochemical and plastic products; - exploration and production of oil and natural gas (26.8%): 1.2 million barrels of crude oil, 0.3 million barrels of liquefied natural gas, and 199.6 million m3 of natural gas produced per day in 2022; - other (0.1%): primarily electricity production. 54.5% of net sales are abroad.