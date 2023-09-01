U.S. ports along the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Coast were open Friday after being closed ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The Port of Tampa, Fla., was open with restrictions, while the Florida ports of Ft. Myers, Manatee and St. Petersburg were operating without restrictions, according to U.S. Coast Guard notices.

Tampa vessel queues on Friday showed ships scheduled to land at Chevron and Motiva terminals, while another vessel was shifting at Marathon.

The port of Tampa said during the storm the facility's "landside operations remained open to ensure the smooth and steady delivery of fuel to residents and visitors of the state," adding that the port supplies nearly half of Florida's gas, fuel and petroleum supply.

Along the U.S. Atlantic Coast, the ports in Florida, Georgia and Carolinas were open.

