    CVX   US1667641005

CHEVRON CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
167.67 USD   -0.54%
10:13aChevron announces first quarter 2023 results
AQ
10:09aTruist Adjusts Price Target on Chevron to $190 From $193, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
09:49aU.S. Supreme Court takes up fishermen's fight over US conservation funding
RE
U.S. Supreme Court takes up fishermen's fight over US conservation funding

05/01/2023 | 09:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The United States Supreme Court building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether the government can require commercial fishermen to help fund a program monitoring herring catches off New England's coast in a case that could undercut the regulatory power of federal agencies.

The justices took up an appeal by New Jersey-based fishing companies of a lower court's ruling in favor of the U.S. government in a challenge to a conservation program overseen by the National Marine Fisheries Service. The program was begun in 2020 under former President Donald Trump and is being defended by President Joe Biden's administration.

The companies are asking the Supreme Court to overturn its own decades-old precedent calling for judges to defer to federal agency interpretation of U.S. laws, a doctrine called "Chevron deference."

(Reporting by John Kruzel; Editing by Will Dunham)

By John Kruzel


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 202 B - -
Net income 2023 29 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 319 B 319 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 43 846
Free-Float 77,4%
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 168,58 $
Average target price 190,71 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael K. Wirth President-Global Supply & Trading
Brant Thomas Fish President-Downstream & Chemicals
Pierre R. Breber Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eimear Bonner Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ronald D. Sugar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.08%319 399
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.81%124 690
CNOOC LIMITED28.26%77 562
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.76%70 222
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED9.80%66 927
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-2.32%55 261
