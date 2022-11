"This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy," the U.S. Treasury Department statement said in a statement.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company was reviewing the license terms.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Gram Slattery; Editing by Marguerita Choy)