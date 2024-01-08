The Richmond, Calif., Fire Department's hazardous materials team on Saturday responded to Chevron's 257,200 b/d refinery after an unplanned flaring event, city officials said.

The city said its hazmat team was dispatched to the refinery after it received reports of odors coming from the facility after the flaring event.

The officials said the Level 1 event did not pose a threat to public health.

A Chevron company spokesperson was not available for comment on Monday.

A Level 1 incident, the first step in a three-tier Community Warning System, means no offsite impacts are expected.

OPIS earlier reported the Bay Area Air Quality Management District opened an investigation into the facility after receiving complaints over flaring last week.

--Reporting by Sydnee Beach, sbeach@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

