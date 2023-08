SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will undertake rolling stoppages, and bans and limitations on certain tasks, a union alliance said on Tuesday, in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The union alliance late on Monday said they would take industrial action from Sept. 7. (Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)