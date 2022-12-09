Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chewy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHWY   US16679L1098

CHEWY, INC.

(CHWY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
41.97 USD   +1.79%
06:13aChewy : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as Traders Await Inflation Update
DJ
06:05aChewy, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chewy : Management Change - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
chwy-20221208

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 8, 2022
CHEWY, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware 001-38936 90-1020167
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
7700 West Sunrise Boulevard
Plantation, Florida
33322
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
(786) 320-7111
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share CHWY New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On December 8, 2022, Chewy, Inc. (the "Company") announced that Mario Marte, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the Company on a date to be determined in 2023. Mr. Marte's decision to retire is not related to any issues regarding financial disclosures or accounting matters. The Company intends to conduct a search for his successor and will make an announcement when his successor has been appointed.


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
CHEWY, INC.
Date: December 8, 2022 By: /s/ Susan Helfrick
Susan Helfrick
General Counsel and Secretary


Attachments

Disclaimer

Chewy Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHEWY, INC.
06:13aChewy : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as Trader..
DJ
06:05aChewy, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/08Chewy : Shareholder Letter
PU
12/08Transcript : Chewy, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 08, 2022
CI
12/08Chewy : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/08Chewy Swings to Q3 Profit as Sales Climb; Raises Fiscal 2022 Sales Outlook
MT
12/08CHEWY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
12/08Earnings Flash (CHWY) CHEWY Posts Q3 Revenue $2.53B, vs. Street Est of $2.46B
MT
12/08Earnings Flash (CHWY) CHEWY Posts Q3 Revenue $2.53B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEWY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 009 M - -
Net income 2023 -3,60 M - -
Net cash 2023 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4 197x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 741 M 17 741 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart CHEWY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chewy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEWY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 41,97 $
Average target price 44,73 $
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Singh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario J. Marte Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Svider Chairman
Satish Mehta Chief Technology Officer
Fahim Ahmed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEWY, INC.-28.83%17 741
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.-46.49%2 814
PET VALU HOLDINGS LTD.12.00%2 102
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC-41.98%1 591
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-60.78%568
MUSTI GROUP OYJ-52.58%515