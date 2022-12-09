Chewy : Management Change - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 8, 2022

CHEWY, INC.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 8, 2022, Chewy, Inc. (the "Company") announced that Mario Marte, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the Company on a date to be determined in 2023. Mr. Marte's decision to retire is not related to any issues regarding financial disclosures or accounting matters. The Company intends to conduct a search for his successor and will make an announcement when his successor has been appointed.









