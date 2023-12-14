Official CHEWY, INC. press release

Chewy is combining its acclaimed customer focus with excellent veterinary medicine to create an innovative healthcare experience that takes care of pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), whose mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners, everywhere, today announced the launch of its pet health practices under the brand name “Chewy Vet Care.” The first practice will open in South Florida early next year with additional locations launching throughout 2024, and offer services including routine appointments, urgent care and surgery. The practices will be powered by Chewy’s custom-built open platform that can seamlessly be applied to Chewy Vet Care or third-party partner practices.

“We partnered with hundreds of veterinarians and customers to design an in-practice and post-visit experience which we believe will be unlike anything in the market, and appreciated by both communities,” said Mita Malhotra, President, Chewy Health. “Our practices contain thoughtfully designed spaces for the comfort and privacy of our customers and care team. Chewy Vet Care will be powered by our proprietary, easy-to-use modern technology, to deliver a seamless and memorable experience, which we have delivered for over a decade in our core businesses. Expanding into veterinary care is the natural next step in Chewy’s evolution and we are excited to bring our customer-forward thinking to our veterinarians and practice team.”

Chewy is committed to making Chewy Vet Care the best place to work for veterinary care team members. Practices are designed to be more operationally efficient with a workplace culture that is emotionally fulfilling for veterinary team members and is supported by an infrastructure that emphasizes well-being, career advancement, work-life balance and the ability to practice the highest quality of medicine.

“Chewy Vet Care is inspired and designed by a team of veterinary experts to combine personal, patient-centered medicine with the latest technology in an environment where customers will love to take their pets, and care teams will love to practice," said Dr. Benjamin Carter, Chief Medical Officer, Chewy Vet Care. “We are confident we can drive positive change by addressing critical pain points straining the veterinary industry, such as burnout and lack of flexibility, while providing the convenient, transparent and trustworthy access to care that today’s discerning pet parents appreciate.”

Chewy Vet Care joins the portfolio of best-in-class Chewy Health offerings, which include America’s #1 pet pharmacy; an industry-leading tele-triage service, Connect with a Vet; an exclusive suite of pet-first insurance and wellness plans, CarePlus; market-leading eCommerce offerings, including a deep assortment of health products ranging from veterinary diet foods to supplements; and award-winning, 24/7 customer service that offers personalization and consistency at every interaction.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We seek to continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, as our website and mobile app allow our pet parents to manage their pets’ health, wellness, and merchandise needs, while enabling them to conveniently shop for our products. We partner with approximately 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering approximately 110,000 products and services offerings, to bring what we believe is a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

