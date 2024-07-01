Chewy, Inc. is a pure-play e-commerce company geared towards pet products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The Company's brands include A Pet Hub, Bark and Slumber, B&G Martin, Babyliss Pro Pet, C&F, Nutro, ORIJEN, NexGard, Frisco and others. It offers quality pet food, treats and supplies, and pet healthcare products. The Company's product offerings include Food products such as dry food, wet food, veterinary diets and food toppings; Treat products, such as treat products, such as soft and chewy treats, biscuits, cookies and crunchy treats, dental treats, jerky treats, bones, bully sticks and natural chews; Vitamin and supplements, such as Hip & Joint, Digestive Health & Probiotics, Multivitamins, Heart & Liver and others, and Healthcare products such as Dental Care, First Aid & Recovery, Ear Care, Eye Care, Milk Replacers, DNA Tests and others. It serves its customers through its retail Website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers