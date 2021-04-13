CHF : Proxy Statement Apr 13, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12 CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box): No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies: Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies: Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction: Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. Amount Previously Paid: Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: Filing Party: Date Filed:



TABLE OF CONTENTS LETTER TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS April 13, 2021 To our Stockholders: We cordially invite you to attend our 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time, as a virtual meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/265011505, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online. We believe that a virtual meeting of stockholders provides greater access to those who may want to attend and, therefore, have chosen this method for our Annual Meeting over an in-person meeting. The business to be conducted at the annual meeting is set forth in the attached Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement. Thank you for your continued support of CHF Solutions. Sincerely, John L. Erb Chairman of the Board of Directors Corporate Headquarters 12988 Valley View Road Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344 (952) 345-4200

TABLE OF CONTENTS CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS The 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of CHF Solutions, Inc. will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time, as a virtual meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/265011505, to conduct the following items of business: Proposal 1 - To elect two Class II directors named in the accompanying proxy statement, each to serve for a three-year term or until her or his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

three-year term or until her or his successor has been duly elected and qualified. Proposal 2 - To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in the accompanying proxy statement.

Proposal 3 - To approve, on an advisory basis, Baker Tilly US, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

To transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the meeting. Only holders of our common stock at the close of business on April 6, 2021, the record date, are entitled to receive this notice and to attend and vote at the annual meeting. For ten days prior to the meeting, a complete list of stockholders will be available during regular business hours at our principal executive office, 12988 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344. A stockholder may examine the list for any legally valid purpose related to the meeting. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote promptly and save us the expense of additional solicitation. If you attend the virtual meeting, you may revoke your proxy in accordance with the procedures set forth in the proxy statement and vote online at the virtual meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors, Thomas P. Lynch Secretary Eden Prairie, Minnesota April 13, 2021