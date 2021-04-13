CHF : Proxy Statement Apr 13, 2021

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Filed by the Registrant ☒
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material under§240.14a-12
CHF SOLUTIONS, INC.
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
No fee required.
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
Total fee paid:
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
Amount Previously Paid:
Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
Filing Party:
Date Filed:
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LETTER TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS
April 13, 2021
To our Stockholders:
We cordially invite you to attend our 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time, as a virtual meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/265011505, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online. We believe that a virtual meeting of stockholders provides greater access to those who may want to attend and, therefore, have chosen this method for our Annual Meeting over an in-person meeting. The business to be conducted at the annual meeting is set forth in the attached Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.
Thank you for your continued support of CHF Solutions.
Sincerely,
John L. Erb
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Corporate Headquarters
12988 Valley View Road
Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
(952) 345-4200
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHF SOLUTIONS, INC.
NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
The 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of CHF Solutions, Inc. will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time, as a virtual meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/265011505, to conduct the following items of business:
Proposal 1 - To elect two Class II directors named in the accompanying proxy statement, each to serve for athree-year term or until her or his successor has been duly elected and qualified.
Proposal 2 - To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in the accompanying proxy statement.
Proposal 3 - To approve, on an advisory basis, Baker Tilly US, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.
To transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the meeting.
Only holders of our common stock at the close of business on April 6, 2021, the record date, are entitled to receive this notice and to attend and vote at the annual meeting. For ten days prior to the meeting, a complete list of stockholders will be available during regular business hours at our principal executive office, 12988 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344. A stockholder may examine the list for any legally valid purpose related to the meeting.
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote promptly and save us the expense of additional solicitation. If you attend the virtual meeting, you may revoke your proxy in accordance with the procedures set forth in the proxy statement and vote online at the virtual meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Thomas P. Lynch
Secretary
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
April 13, 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
About the Annual Meeting
1
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
5
Board of Directors
5
Specific Qualifications, Attributes, Skills and Experience to be Represented on the Board
5
Director Background and Qualifications
6
Director Independence
9
Board Matters
9
The Board of Directors
9
Board Committees
10
Corporate Governance
13
Director Compensation
14
Stockholder Communication with the Board
14
Executive Officers
15
Named Executive Officer Compensation Tables
15
Summary Compensation Table for 2020
15
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End
17
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
17
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
21
Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions
23
Audit Committee Report
24
Audit Committee Matters
25
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
25
Independent Registered Public Account Firm Fees
25
Proposal 2 - Advisory Approval of the Compensation of Named Executive Officers
26
Proposal 3 - Advisory Approval of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2021
27
Additional Matters
28
Equity Compensation Plan Information
28
Availability of 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders
28
Householding
29
Requirements for Submission to Stockholder Proposals and Nominations for 2022 Annual Meeting
29
Solicitation by Board, Expenses
29
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held
CHF Solutions Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:14:01 UTC.