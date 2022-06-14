Chia Hsin Cement : To announce Board of Directors'resolution to re-elect Mr. Jason K. L. Chang as Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corporation
06/14/2022
Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
18:11:04
Subject
To announce Board of Directors'resolution to
re-elect Mr. Jason K. L. Chang as Chairman of Chia Hsin
Cement Corporation
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/14
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Jason K. L. Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Jason K. L. Chang, Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Jason K. L. Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Mr. Jason K. L. Chang, Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
Tenure expired and re-elected by the board of directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
