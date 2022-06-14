Chia Hsin Cement : To announce Board of Directors'resolution to re-elect Mr. Jason K. L. Chang as Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corporation

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Jason K. L. Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Mr. Jason K. L. Chang, Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Jason K. L. Chang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Mr. Jason K. L. Chang, Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: Tenure expired and re-elected by the board of directors 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None