Chia Hsin Cement : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint members of the fifth term of office of the Remuneration Committee
06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
18:11:16
Subject
To announce resolution of the Company's
board meeting to appoint members of the fifth
term of office of the Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
(2)Robert K. Su
(3)Chia-Shen Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
Chairman of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2)Robert K. Su
Independent Director of the Company
Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(3)Chia-Shen Chen
Independent Director of the Company
Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College
of Management, NTU
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
(2)Robert K. Su
(3)Pao-Chu Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
Chairman of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2)Robert K. Su
Independent Director of the Company
Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(3)Pao-Chu Lin
Independent Director of the Company
Former CPA at KPMG
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-appointment for new term of office
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chia Hsin Cement Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.