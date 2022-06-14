Chia Hsin Cement : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint members of the fifth term of office of the Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Chi-Lin Wea (2)Robert K. Su (3)Chia-Shen Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chi-Lin Wea Chairman of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. (2)Robert K. Su Independent Director of the Company Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (3)Chia-Shen Chen Independent Director of the Company Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College of Management, NTU 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Chi-Lin Wea (2)Robert K. Su (3)Pao-Chu Lin 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Chi-Lin Wea Chairman of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. (2)Robert K. Su Independent Director of the Company Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (3)Pao-Chu Lin Independent Director of the Company Former CPA at KPMG 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-appointment for new term of office 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None