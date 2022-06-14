Log in
Chia Hsin Cement : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint members of the fifth term of office of the Remuneration Committee

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 18:11:16
Subject 
 To announce resolution of the Company's
board meeting to appoint members of the fifth
term of office of the Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
(2)Robert K. Su
(3)Chia-Shen Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
   Chairman of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2)Robert K. Su
   Independent Director of the Company
   Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(3)Chia-Shen Chen
   Independent Director of the Company
   Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College
   of Management, NTU
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
(2)Robert K. Su
(3)Pao-Chu Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Chi-Lin Wea
   Chairman of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2)Robert K. Su
   Independent Director of the Company
   Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(3)Pao-Chu Lin
   Independent Director of the Company
   Former CPA at KPMG
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-appointment for new term of office
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chia Hsin Cement Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
