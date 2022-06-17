Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution of 2021 cash dividends

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/17 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend NT$502,674,606, each common share is entitled to receive NT$0.65 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/05 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/06 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/10 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/10 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)It was resolved at 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting dated June 14, 2022 that the profit distribution of cash dividend to be NT$0.65 per share for the year 2021 and Chairman of the BOD is authorized to decide the ex-dividend date and related matters. (2)The expected cash dividend distribution date will be on 2022/09/02.