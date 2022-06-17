Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chia Hsin Cement Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1103   TW0001103000

CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION

(1103)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
18.20 TWD   -0.82%
03:13aCHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution of 2021 cash dividends
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint members of the 2nd term of office of the Sustainable Development Committee
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint members of the fifth term of office of the Remuneration Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution of 2021 cash dividends

06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 14:52:17
Subject 
 To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution
of 2021 cash dividends
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend NT$502,674,606, each common share is entitled to receive
 NT$0.65
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/05
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/10
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/10
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)It was resolved at 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting dated
   June 14, 2022 that the profit distribution of cash dividend to
   be NT$0.65 per share for the year 2021 and Chairman of the BOD is
   authorized to decide the ex-dividend date and related matters.
(2)The expected cash dividend distribution date will be on 2022/09/02.

Disclaimer

Chia Hsin Cement Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
03:13aCHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution of 2021 cash dividend..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint member..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce resolution of the Company's board meeting to appoint member..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce Board of Directors'resolution to re-elect Mr. Jason K. L. C..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the name list of committee member of the Company's fourth A..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the release of directors from Non-competition Restrictions ..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the re-election of Directors (including Independent Directo..
PU
06/14CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders'Meet..
PU
06/14Chia Hsin Cement Corporation Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
05/20CHIA HSIN CEMENT : To announce the Company's Investor Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 220 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net income 2021 658 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2021 944 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 14 075 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,73x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chia Hsin Cement Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Chu Chi President & General Manager
Yueh Chen Chou Head-Finance
Kang Lun Chang Chairman
Kuan Ming Chen Independent Director
Chia Sheng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION-12.29%472
HOLCIM LTD0.13%28 302
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-16.43%27 358
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-22.01%15 586
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.78%11 257
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-45.21%9 378