Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution of 2021 cash dividends
06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
14:52:17
Subject
To announce the ex-dividend date for distribution
of 2021 cash dividends
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$502,674,606, each common share is entitled to receive
NT$0.65
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/05
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/10
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/10
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)It was resolved at 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting dated
June 14, 2022 that the profit distribution of cash dividend to
be NT$0.65 per share for the year 2021 and Chairman of the BOD is
authorized to decide the ex-dividend date and related matters.
(2)The expected cash dividend distribution date will be on 2022/09/02.
Chia Hsin Cement Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:12:01 UTC.