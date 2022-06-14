Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the important resolutions of 2022 General Shareholders'Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: To approve the 2021 profit distribution proposal to issue a cash dividend of NT$0.65 per share 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: To approve the amendments of Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To approve 2021 Business and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: To Elect Seven Directors including Three Independent Directors： (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)To approve the amendments of "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" (2)To approve the amendments of "Rules of Procedures for the Shareholders' Meeting" (3)To approve the release of new directors from Non-competition Restrictions 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: For details of above mentioned information, please log in (https://emops.twse.com.tw/server-java/t58query) and go to Market Observation Post System/ Summaries / Shareholders' meetings & Dividends / Abstract of Shareholders' Meeting Minutes