Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the name list of committee member of the Company's fourth Audit Committee
06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
18:10:34
Subject
To announce the name list of committee member
of the Company's fourth Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Robert K. Su
(2)Chia-Shen Chen
(3)Kuan-Ming Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Robert K. Su
Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(2)Chia-Shen Chen
Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College
of Management, NTU
(3)Kuan-Ming Chen
Chairman of Ladybees Int'l Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Robert K. Su
(2)Pao-Chu Lin
(3)Kevin Kuo-I Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Robert K. Su
Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(2)Pao-Chu Lin
Former CPA at KPMG
(3)Kevin Kuo-I Chen
Vice President, National Taiwan Sport University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election of the independent directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In accordance with Article 18 of the Company's Articles of Incorportaion,
members of the Audit Committee shall be composed by the independent
directors.
