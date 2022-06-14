Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the name list of committee member of the Company's fourth Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Robert K. Su (2)Chia-Shen Chen (3)Kuan-Ming Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Robert K. Su Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (2)Chia-Shen Chen Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College of Management, NTU (3)Kuan-Ming Chen Chairman of Ladybees Int'l Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Robert K. Su (2)Pao-Chu Lin (3)Kevin Kuo-I Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Robert K. Su Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (2)Pao-Chu Lin Former CPA at KPMG (3)Kevin Kuo-I Chen Vice President, National Taiwan Sport University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-election of the independent directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: In accordance with Article 18 of the Company's Articles of Incorportaion, members of the Audit Committee shall be composed by the independent directors.