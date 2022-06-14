Log in
CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION

(1103)
Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the re-election of Directors (including Independent Directors) resolved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 18:08:51
Subject 
 To announce the re-election of Directors
(including Independent Directors) resolved by 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
 (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
 (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
 (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
 (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
 (6)Independent Director:Chia-Shen Chen
 (7)Independent Director:Kuan-Ming Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
    Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp.
 (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
    Director of Cheng Yeh Chemical Works Ltd. (also President)
 (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
    Vice Chairman of Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd
 (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
    Independent Director of PlayNitride Inc.
 (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
    Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
 (6)Independent Director:Chia-Shen Chen
    Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College
    of Management, NTU
 (7)Independent Director:Kuan-Ming Chen
    Chairman of Ladybees Int'l Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
 (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
 (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
 (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
 (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
 (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin
 (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
    Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp.
 (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
    Director of Cheng Yeh Chemical Works Ltd. (also President)
 (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
    Vice Chairman of Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd
 (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
    Independent Director of PlayNitride Inc.
 (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
    Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
 (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin
    Former CPA at KPMG
 (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen
    Vice President, National Taiwan Sport University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang, 4,808,396 shares
 (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
    127,370,320 shares.  Representative:0 shares
 (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen, 692,955 shares
 (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
    127,370,320 shares.  Representative:0 shares
 (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su, 0 shares
 (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin, 0 shares
 (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen, 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chia Hsin Cement Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
