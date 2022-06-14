Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the re-election of Directors (including Independent Directors) resolved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
(2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
(3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
(4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
(5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
(6)Independent Director:Chia-Shen Chen
(7)Independent Director:Kuan-Ming Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp.
(2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
Director of Cheng Yeh Chemical Works Ltd. (also President)
(3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
Vice Chairman of Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd
(4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
Independent Director of PlayNitride Inc.
(5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(6)Independent Director:Chia-Shen Chen
Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College
of Management, NTU
(7)Independent Director:Kuan-Ming Chen
Chairman of Ladybees Int'l Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
(2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
(3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
(4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
(5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
(6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin
(7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang
Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp.
(2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
Director of Cheng Yeh Chemical Works Ltd. (also President)
(3)Director:Chi-Te Chen
Vice Chairman of Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd
(4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
Independent Director of PlayNitride Inc.
(5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su
Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
(6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin
Former CPA at KPMG
(7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen
Vice President, National Taiwan Sport University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang, 4,808,396 shares
(2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao
127,370,320 shares. Representative:0 shares
(3)Director:Chi-Te Chen, 692,955 shares
(4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu
127,370,320 shares. Representative:0 shares
(5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su, 0 shares
(6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin, 0 shares
(7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen, 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None