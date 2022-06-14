Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the re-election of Directors (including Independent Directors) resolved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director, independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su (6)Independent Director:Chia-Shen Chen (7)Independent Director:Kuan-Ming Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp. (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao Director of Cheng Yeh Chemical Works Ltd. (also President) (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen Vice Chairman of Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu Independent Director of PlayNitride Inc. (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (6)Independent Director:Chia-Shen Chen Professor, Graduate Institute of Business Administration College of Management, NTU (7)Independent Director:Kuan-Ming Chen Chairman of Ladybees Int'l Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang Chairman of Chia Hsin Cement Corp. (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao Director of Cheng Yeh Chemical Works Ltd. (also President) (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen Vice Chairman of Chien Kuo Construction Co. Ltd (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu Independent Director of PlayNitride Inc. (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin Former CPA at KPMG (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen Vice President, National Taiwan Sport University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang, 4,808,396 shares (2)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao 127,370,320 shares. Representative:0 shares (3)Director:Chi-Te Chen, 692,955 shares (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu 127,370,320 shares. Representative:0 shares (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su, 0 shares (6)Independent Director:Pao-Chu Lin, 0 shares (7)Independent Director:Kevin Kuo-I Chen, 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None