Chia Hsin Cement : To announce the release of directors from Non-competition Restrictions resolved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/14 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Director:Jason K. L. Chang (2)Director:Chi-Te Chen (3)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-Pan Howard Wei-Hao (4)Director:Tong Yang Chia Hsin Int'l Corp.-I-Cheng Liu (5)Independent Director:Robert K. Su 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The new directors are investing in or managing other companies in a competing business with the same or similar business scope as the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure serving as the Director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Resolved with voting number of shares presented over two thirds of total shares issues. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director:Jason K. L. Chang 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director:Jason K. L. Chang Chia Hsin Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Shanghai Jia Huan Concrete Co., Ltd. Shanghai Chia Hsin Ganghui Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Chia Hsin Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Room 610-1, 1 Jilong Road , Waigaoqiao Tax Free Zone, Shanghai, China Shanghai Jia Huan Concrete Co., Ltd. 2200 Long Wu Road, Shanghai, China Shanghai Chia Hsin Ganghui Co., Ltd. 4100 Long Wu Road, Shanghai, P.R.C. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Chia Hsin Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Business, finance and information system technology development consulting Shanghai Jia Huan Concrete Co., Ltd. Manufacture and sales of cement products and ready-mix concrete products Shanghai Chia Hsin Ganghui Co., Ltd. Warehousing and packaging of bulk cement; Processing and marketing of high strength cement 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None