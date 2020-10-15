Log in
Chiasma : Overview

10/15/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Chiasma Overview

September 2020 | NASDAQ: CHMA

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those statements regarding the company's expectations relating to MYCAPSSA for the long- term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, statements regarding the plans for and the commercialization of MYCAPSSA, including its pricing, reimbursement, payer mix and market adoption, statements regarding the data from the open label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, statements regarding the size and composition of the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA, the commercial or therapeutic potential of MYCAPSSA, including its ability to become a standard of care, and anticipated market acceptance of and access to MYCAPSSA, statements concerning the company's expectations regarding the manufacturing supplement it submitted to the FDA and expectations regarding the availability of product supply, statements regarding the timing and success of commercial launch of MYCAPSSA in the United States and plans related to the number of customer-facing employees and the timing of their hiring, and statements concerning the timing of top-line results from the MPOWERED trial. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Chiasma's management that, although Chiasma believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Chiasma expects. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in these slides and the accompanying presentation could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including the following: the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, including with respect to the manufacturing supplement to the NDA under review by the FDA, the results of any inspections of the company's third-party manufacturers, the company's reliance on third parties to manufacture API and commercial octreotide capsules, the company's ability to obtain and retain requisite regulatory approvals for the commercial launch of octreotide capsules in the United States, the timing and costs involved in establishing a commercial organization, and the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including its expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines for MYCAPSSA. These and other potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in Chiasma's subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, which speak only as of the date on which it was made. Chiasma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, all references to acromegaly market sizes are Chiasma internal estimates. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. MYCAPSSA has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, but remains an investigational drug outside the U.S.

2

MYCAPSSA FDA Approved June 26, 2020

MYCAPSSA is a somatostatin analog indicated for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Full prescribing information available at www.MYCAPSSA.com

3

Chiasma Overview

Commercial biopharma company

Focused on oral treatment options for patients facing significant challenges with injectables

Financial Position

MYCAPSSA® is now approved and available as the first and only oral SSA (somatostatin analog) therapy for patients with acromegaly

Attractive U.S. commercial opportunity ~8,000 patients* on first line SSA injectables; potential to become the new standard of pharmacological care

Acromegaly patients on SSA injectables face significant treatment challenges

Differentiated rare disease commercial launch characteristics

~$87M in cash, equivalents, securities and restricted cash as of June 30, 2020

Additional aggregate ~$100M in underwritten equity offering and revenue interest financing tranche funded in July

Novel technology platform that enables oral delivery of select peptides

Potentially attractive opportunities in therapeutic areas with no oral therapies

* Company estimate based on available data.

4

Disclaimer

Chiasma Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 17:49:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -82,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 113x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,60 $
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Spread / Highest target 374%
Spread / Average Target 239%
Spread / Lowest Target 99,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raj Kannan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Fitzpatrick President & Chief Financial Officer
David M. Stack Chairman
William Ludlam Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Plante Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIASMA, INC.-19.15%232
CSL LIMITED9.62%98 554
BIOGEN INC.-1.78%45 756
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.63.28%40 706
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.219.17%37 592
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.107.20%35 823
