11/05/2020 | 05:52pm EST

Chiasma Overview

November 2020 | NASDAQ: CHMA

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those statements regarding the company's expectations relating to MYCAPSSA for the long- term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, statements regarding the commercialization of MYCAPSSA, including its pricing, reimbursement, payer mix and market adoption, statements regarding the data from the open label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, statements regarding the size and composition of the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA, the commercial or therapeutic potential of MYCAPSSA, including its ability to become a standard of care, and anticipated market acceptance of and access to MYCAPSSA, statements regarding plans related to the number of customer-facing employees and their hiring, statements regarding the success of commercial launch of MYCAPSSA in the United States, statements regarding the company's expectations regarding formulary coverage for MYCAPSSA, statements concerning the release of top-line results from the MPOWERED trial and potential for regulatory filings based on those results, statements concerning the utilization of TPE platform to develop new therapeutic agents, and statements regarding Chiasma's commercial organization and efforts and potential sales and revenue growth. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Chiasma's management that, although Chiasma believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Chiasma expects. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in these slides and the accompanying presentation could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including the following: the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, including with respect to the manufacturing supplements to the company's approved new drug application, the results of any inspections of the company's third-party manufacturers, the company's reliance on third parties to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredient and commercial octreotide capsules, the company's ability to retain requisite regulatory approvals for the commercial sale of octreotide capsules in the United States, and the timing and costs involved in establishing a commercial organization and launching the sale of MYCAPSSA, and the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including its expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines for MYCAPSSA. These and other potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in Chiasma's subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, which speak only as of the date on which it was made. Chiasma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, all references to acromegaly market sizes are Chiasma internal estimates. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. MYCAPSSA has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, but remains an investigational drug outside the U.S.

2

Chiasma Overview

Commercial biopharma company

Focused on oral treatment options for patients facing significant challenges with injectables

MYCAPSSA® is FDA approved in June 2020 and launched in September 2020 as the

first and only oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for patients with acromegaly

Acromegaly patients on SSA injectables face significant treatment challenges

Attractive U.S. commercial opportunity ~8,000 patients* on first line SSA injectables

MYCAPSSA has the potential to become the new standard of pharmacological care**

Strong cash position as of Sept 30, 2020; ~$177M in cash, cash equivalents,

Financial Position

marketable securities, and restricted cash

Well capitalized to support U.S. commercial launch execution

Validated technology delivery platform with approval of MYCAPSSA in acromegaly Novel technology platform that enables oral delivery of select therapeutic agents

* Company estimate based on available data.

3

** Full prescribing information available at www.MYCAPSSA.com

Acromegaly U.S. Market Overview

Acromegaly is a rare disease most often caused by a benign pituitary tumor and

characterized by an excess of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone. Treatment options include surgery, medication and radiation or a combination of these.

If untreated, acromegaly may cause

Altered facial

Enlargement of the

Type 2

Intense

Joint

Respiratory

Cardiac

Cerebrovascular

Enlarged

appearance

hands and feet

diabetes

headaches

pain

disorders

disease

disease

organs

Octreotide and lanreotide

Potential addressable

~90% of these patients are

injections are broadly used as

patient population of

treated at fewer than 1,000

first-line pharmacological

z

~8,000 patients in

medical centers

treatments

the U.S.*

The global market for SSAs in the treatment of acromegaly is estimated at ~$800 million with U.S. estimated at ~$400 million *

*Company estimate based on available data.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chiasma Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:51:03 UTC

