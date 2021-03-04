Log in
CHIASMA, INC.

CHIASMA, INC.

(CHMA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chiasma : Overview

03/04/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Chiasma Overview

March 2021 | NASDAQ: CHMA

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements and information. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, those statements regarding the company's expectations relating to MYCAPSSA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, statements regarding the commercialization of MYCAPSSA, including its pricing, reimbursement, payer mix, potential market adoption and commercial success, statements regarding the data from the open label extension of the CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial, statements regarding the size and composition of the U.S. market for MYCAPSSA, the commercial or therapeutic potential of MYCAPSSA, including its ability to become a standard of care, and anticipated market acceptance of and access to MYCAPSSA, statements regarding the expansion of its customer-facing team, statements regarding the success of commercial launch of MYCAPSSA in the United States, statements regarding the company's expectations regarding formulary coverage for MYCAPSSA, statements regarding the data from the MPOWERED trial and whether the data will support the submission of a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for MYCAPSSA in the European Union and ultimately regulatory approval, statements regarding the timing of an MAA submission and regulatory review, statements regarding the company's plans for the presentation of the MPOWERED trial results, statements regarding the potential commercialization of MYCAPSSA in the European Union and in other jurisdictions, statements concerning the utilization of TPE platform to develop new therapeutic agents, statements regarding Chiasma's commercial organization and efforts, and statements regarding the company's financial guidance, including operating expense and cash runway guidance. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Chiasma's management that, although Chiasma believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Chiasma expects. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in these slides and the accompanying presentation could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including the following: the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA or EMA, the sufficiency of the data collected from the company's clinical trials to obtain regulatory approval in the European Union or elsewhere, the company's ability to retain requisite regulatory approvals for the continued commercial sale of MYCAPSSA in the United States, the timing and costs involved in establishing and maintaining a commercial organization and launching the sale of MYCAPSSA, and the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including its expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines for MYCAPSSA. These and other potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in Chiasma's subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement, which speak only as of the date on which it was made. Chiasma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, all references to acromegaly market sizes are Chiasma internal estimates. This presentation is intended only for communications with investors. MYCAPSSA has been approved by the FDA for the long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide, but remains an investigational drug outside the U.S.

Chiasma Overview

  • Commercial biopharma company

  • Focused on oral treatment options for patients facing significant challenges with injectables

  • MYCAPSSA® was FDA approved in June 2020 and launched in September 2020 as the first and only oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for patients with acromegaly

  • Acromegaly patients on SSA injectables face significant treatment challenges

  • Attractive U.S. commercial opportunity ~8,000 patients* on first line SSA injectables

  • MYCAPSSA has the potential to become the new standard of pharmacological care**

  • Cash position as of Dec. 31, 2020; ~$135M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities (unaudited)

  • Adequately capitalized to support U.S. commercial launch execution

  • Validated technology delivery platform with approval of MYCAPSSA in acromegaly

  • Novel technology platform that can enable oral delivery of select therapeutic agents

* Company estimate based on available data.

** Full prescribing information available at www.MYCAPSSA.com

Acromegaly U.S. Market Overview

Acromegaly is a rare disease most often caused by a benign pituitary tumor and characterized by an excess of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone.

Treatment options include surgery, medication and radiation or a combination of these.

If untreated, acromegaly may cause

Altered facial appearanceEnlargement of the hands and feet

Type 2 diabetesIntense headachesJoint pain

Respiratory disorders

Cardiac disease

Cerebrovascular diseaseEnlarged organs

Octreotide and lanreotide injections are broadly used as first-line pharmacological treatmentsPotential addressable patient popuzlation of ~8,000 patients in the U.S.*

~90% of these patients are treated at fewer than 1,000 medical centers

*Company estimate based on available data.

The global market for SSAs in the treatment of acromegaly is estimated at ~$800 million with U.S. estimated at ~$400 million *

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Chiasma Inc. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,20 M - -
Net income 2020 -76,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 165x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends CHIASMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,60 $
Last Close Price 3,76 $
Spread / Highest target 379%
Spread / Average Target 262%
Spread / Lowest Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raj Kannan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Doyle Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David M. Stack Chairman
William Ludlam Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Plante Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIASMA, INC.-13.56%217
CSL LIMITED-9.66%94 883
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-10.51%55 581
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.16.22%46 677
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.44%44 804
BIOGEN INC.8.88%40 613
