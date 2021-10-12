Log in
    CBG   CA1671012039

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC.

(CBG)
News from Our Partner: Vanadium One Iron Corp Announces Name Change To Voyager Metals Inc.

10/12/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO

VOYAGER METALS INC.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 12, 2021 - Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Voyager Metals Inc., pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2021. The Company expects that its shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, and with the same ticker symbol "VONE", upon the opening of markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Cliff Hale-Sanders,CEO of Vanadium One, stated, "We are very pleased to change our corporate name, which we believe should remove some uncertainty in the market related to our core metal exposure going forward. In addition, our new name reflects the voyage we are taking with shareholders to unlock the value of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project."

About Vanadium One Iron.

Vanadium One Iron is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report -Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking information.

Disclaimer

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,25 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2020 1,19 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 9,47 M 9,46 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Stoch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Josée Audet Chief Financial Officer
Rimant V. Zalnieriunas Independent Director
Samuel R. Bosum Independent Director
David J. Leclaire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC.33.33%9
BHP GROUP-10.25%139 592
RIO TINTO PLC-6.75%114 650
GLENCORE PLC57.51%65 883
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.77%47 362
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.95%32 751