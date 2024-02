Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, screw machine products, automatic rivet setting machines and parts and tools for such machines. The Company operates through two segments: fasteners and assembly equipment. The fastener segment consists of the manufacture and sale of rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The assembly equipment segment consists primarily of the manufacture of automatic rivet setting machines, automatic assembly equipment and parts and tools for such machines. The principal market for the Company's products is the North American automotive industry. The Company serves various customers in the manufacture of automobiles and automotive components. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is H & L Tool Company, Inc.