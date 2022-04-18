Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for May for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock - Form 8-K

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for May for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

COS COB, CT - April 18, 2022 - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEN), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand ("AVOD") networks, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for May 2022. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2022 to holders of record as of April 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid in cash.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the "Company") operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company's content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company's success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company's services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

###

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com
(212) 223-0561

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
